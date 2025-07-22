ROME, July 22. /TASS/. The cancellation of a concert by Valery Gergiev, People’s Artist of Russia, in Italy’s Caserta harms diplomacy and only intensifies existing tensions, Danilo Della Valle, member of the European Parliament from Italy’s opposition party, Movimento 5 Stelle (Five Star Movement), stated.

In a video address on his Facebook page (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist), Della Valle noted that those who supported the cancellation, including members of the ruling Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party and the opposition Democratic Party, were "celebrating as if they had ended the conflict between Russia and Ukraine." The parliamentarian's video featured the Dance of the Knights score by Sergey Prokofiev from the Romeo and Juliet ballet in the background.

"Politics is a far more complex process, and decisions like this only exacerbate the situation from a political and diplomatic standpoint. For the city of Caserta, this also represents a missed opportunity," Della Valle emphasized.

Earlier, the administration of the Royal Palace of Caserta announced the cancellation of Gergiev’s performance on July 27 as part of the Un’Estate da Re (Summer of the King) festival with the Orchestra of the Teatro Verdi di Salerno, featuring soloists from the Mariinsky Theatre. The program included works by Giuseppe Verdi, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Maurice Ravel.