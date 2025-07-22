Yemen's Houthis report new strike on Ben Gurion Airport using hypersonic ballistic missile

DOHA, July 22. /TASS/. Armed forces of Yemen’s Houthi movement Ansar Allah have launched a strike on the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile, with the operation "achieving its objective," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree reported.

"The missile forces <...> executed a unique military operation by attacking the Lod Airport [Ben Gurion Airport - TASS] using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile," Saree stated during a broadcast on the Houthi-controlled television channel Al Masirah. "The operation achieved its objective successfully," he added, noting that the strike forced the airport to suspend operations.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel. Sirens sounded in many parts of Israel.

On July 21, the Israeli Air Force attacked the Yemeni port of Hodeida located on the Red Sea coast and used by the rebel Ansar Allah movement. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the strikes targeted machinery involved in repair works, fuel tanks, and Houthi ships at the port. The AFP agency reported, citing a Houthi spokesman, that Israel had destroyed one of the piers at the Hodeida port. Later, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Ansar Allah had staged drone attacks on five locations in Israel in response to the Hodeida attack.