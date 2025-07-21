Israel strikes military targets in Yemeni port of Hodeidah — army statement

TEL AVIV, July 21. /TASS/. Israel has carried out strikes on military facilities in the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on the Red Sea, which is controlled by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"The IDF struck and dismantled military infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hodeidah port," the statement reads.

According to the Israeli army, "among the military infrastructure struck were engineering vehicles used to reestablish the port's infrastructure, fuel containers, naval vessels used for military activities and force against the State of Israel and vessels in the maritime zone adjacent to the port."

According to the Israeli military, the Hodeidah port "has been used, among other things, to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used by the Houthi terrorist regime to execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its allies." The IDF "identified the continuous efforts and actions of the Houthi terrorist regime to reestablish terrorist infrastructure at the port, and as such, the components used to advance these efforts were struck."

The IDF claimed that the Houthi regime "exploits the maritime zone for the use of force and to carry out terrorist attacks against passing vessels and global maritime trade" and also "utilizes civilian infrastructure for military and terrorist purposes."

"The IDF will operate decisively against the repeated attacks of the Houthi terrorist regime against Israeli civilians, and remains determined to continue operating against any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel," the statement notes.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, commenting on the strikes on Hodeidah, that Yemen would share "Tehran’s fate" if it continued attacks on the Jewish state.