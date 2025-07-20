Istanbul to remain Russia-Ukraine talks venue — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Istanbul will remain the venue of the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a source told TASS.

"Yes, Istanbul is an acceptable venue," the source said, replying to a question on the matter.

On July 19, Vladimir Zelensky said that Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and head of Kiev’s delegation to the Istanbul talks, had proposed to the Russian side to hold a new round of talks next week. A source told TASS that no timeframes are known at this point, they are yet to be agreed.