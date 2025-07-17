Church in Gaza was hit by projectile fragments by mistake — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 17. /TASS/. A preliminary investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) established that shell fragments hit the Compound of the Holy Family in Gaza by mistake, the IDF press service said.

"An initial inquiry into reports regarding injured individuals in the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, suggests that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly," the press service said in a statement. "The cause of the incident is under review."

"The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures, and regrets any unintentional damage caused to them," the statement reads.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his regret over the incident.

The attack on the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip left three people dead and nine wounded, three of them seriously, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said on its website. Casualties include the community’s parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who sustained light injuries.