Slovakia, Malta block anti-Russian sanctions package — Reuters

BRUSSELS, July 16. /TASS/. The EU ambassadors did not manage to approve the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Reuters reported, citing its diplomatic sources.

Slovakia blocked the sanctions again, the news agency said. Slovakia is going to block sanctions until its concerns are eliminated concerning the carve-out for it from the plan of the European Commission to fully ban Russian gas purchases since 2027. The country seeks after an exception from this plan at least until 2034.

The 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions is also blocked by Malta, which believes that sanctions against Russian oil carriers may affect its interests as a country specializing in marine transportation, RTBF television said in its turn.