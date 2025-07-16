Trump says unnecessary holding another urgent round of talks with Iran

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he believed it was not necessary to resort to urgent measures for holding another round of talks with Tehran on Iran's nuclear program.

"They want to talk. I'm in no rush to talk. And they would like to talk. I'm in no rush to talk, because we obliterated their site," Trump said speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. "They'd have to start all over. In fact, it's obliterated to the point that it's not usable anymore."

"They'd have to pick a different mountain. Is so blown up inside and so unstable that they would have to pick a different mound," the US president added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, in the small hours of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict.

The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.