US imposes visa sanctions against Cuban officials — Rubio

The statement reads that the United States is also imposing sanctions on 11 properties in Cuba, which, according to Washington, are associated with its authorities

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. The Washington administration has imposed visa sanctions on several Cuban officials, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel and two ministers, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

He said the US "is designating key regime leaders under Section 7031(c) for their involvement in gross violations of human rights."

He said the ministers are Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.

The restrictions will apply to their family members, as well as several employees of the judicial authorities and the penitentiary system of the republic. Their names and positions are not given. The US believes they are complicit in "the unjust detention and torture of July 2021 protestors."

The statement reads that the United States is also imposing sanctions on 11 properties in Cuba, which, according to Washington, are associated with its authorities. These include the Torre K Hotel in Havana. The full list of objects is not provided.

As Rubio said, the Washington administration is following President Donald Trump's order to tighten US policy towards Cuba. On June 30, the White House published a memorandum from the American leader, sent to the members of the presidential cabinet. The document, in particular, prescribes putting an end to the use of economic practices that disproportionately benefit the government of Cuba, as well as the armed forces and security services of this state. The memorandum confirms a ban on American citizens making tourist trips to Cuba. Trump's orders provide for support for the economic embargo against Cuba and opposition to measures to lift it at the United Nations and other international forums.

Under the memorandum, the U.S. Treasury and commerce ministers were given 30 days to prepare steps to comply with the president's instructions. The secretary of state was ordered to compile a list of Cuban structures that allegedly receive disproportionate benefits from economic cooperation with the United States. The memorandum also stated that the American government considers not only the political leadership of Cuba, but also trade union leaders, editors-in-chief of state media and their deputies to be sanctioned persons.

 

U.S. policy towards Cuba

 

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property on the island, after which it introduced a trade and economic embargo. In December 2014, US President Barack Obama admitted that Washington's previous policy towards Havana was not working, and began moving towards normalizing ties and easing sanctions. Diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States were restored in 2015. The rapprochement between the two countries stopped after Republican Trump came to power in 2017. He tightened the rules for Americans to travel to the republic and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military.

Cuba calls the blockade the main reason for its difficult economic situation and demands that it be lifted. Russia has traditionally supported Cuba in this demand.

German major general admits Russia has initiative in Ukraine
Freuding said that the situation in the air had worsened in recent weeks, especially in the large cities and towns of Ukraine
Trump may introduce new sanctions on Russia on July 14 — agency
It could also be, potentially, an announcement of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Bloomberg's Greg Sullivan said
Belarus resolves issues over creating Oreshnik-armed units — Joint Staff
On July 1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik system will be deployed in the republic by the end of the year
Trump teases Russia announcement, says moves coming
The US leader said in an interview on Thursday that he planned to make an important statement concerning Russia on Monday
Dudinka port's upgrade – important task, presidential aide says
According to Nikolay Patrushev, the port's annual cargo traffic is about 4 million tons, most of which is accounted for Norilsk Nickel's branch
Russian arrested in US on cryptocurrency fraud charges asks Trump for pardon
Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Russian branch of the International Committee for Human Rights, said that Anatoly Legkodymov's decision to ask for a pardon is based on the hope that the US will return to a more balanced and fair approach to digital finance
Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 3.31%, the RTS Index dropped by 3.29%
Russian Agriculture Ministry keeps 2025 forecast for main crops harvest
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that the harvesting campaign is one of the most important stages in the year for the sector at present
Ukraine, EU lost in conflict with Russia but pretend they can win — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that EU leaders still aim to "defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory" and, toward this goal, continue to provide Kiev with both military and financial support
Brussels pushing Kiev to fight 'until last Ukrainian' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Europeans are discussing various plans for financially sustaining Ukraine in order to push it toward further escalation of this war at any cost
West needs Ukraine only to fight against Russia, former PM says
"As for their strategic goal, they don’t need a developed Ukraine but they need it to maintain its ability to fight Russia for as long as possible," Nikolay Azarov stated
Germany plans to buy hundreds of new Leopard 2 tanks for its military — report
"Not a single tank delivered to Ukraine has an active protection system against drones and anti-tank guided missiles," military analyst and former Italian officer Thomas Tyner said
Russian forces advance faster on Krasny Liman by liberating Zelyonaya Dolina — expert
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the liberation of the settlement creates the conditions for disrupting enemy logistics on this frontline sector
Russia to fully compensate surplus oil production in OPEC+ in August, September
"It is early to speak about the further accelerated production growth within the framework of the voluntary part of the agreement," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted
Tu-95MS strategic bombers launch missiles during drills in Russia’s Far East
Long-range aviation pilots practiced employing airborne weapons against ground targets and performed mid-air refueling while accomplishing flight assignments, according to the Aerospace Force
EU not interested in Ukraine retaking lost territories — newspaper
According to the paper, the World Bank estimates the damage Ukraine has suffered during Russia’s special military operation at about $500 bln
Trump says US allies will pay for Ukraine weapons
The US president added that the deal was reached at a NATO summit last month
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
Russian diplomat slams suppliers of weapons to Kiev as sponsors of ‘terrorist scum’
Maria Zakharova stressed that those who supply weapons to the Kiev regime became complicit in the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure
Merz’s messages to Putin, Trump not geared towards peace — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky slammed the German chancellor’s actions as a "dead-end policy leading only to a global confrontation"
At least five die, 14 wounded in weapons depot blast in Syria’s Aleppo — TV
According to witnesses, several buildings located near the military facility were damaged
Iran’s ambassador to Russia outlines precondition for talks on nuclear issue
Kazem Jalali stressed that Iranians "have never walked away from the negotiating table"
Russia completes first stage of Kalashnikov cartridge plant in Venezuela
Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the enterprise can already produce 70 million cartridges a year
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Drones prevent response teams from reaching building collapse site in Kherson Region
A five-story apartment building had collapsed in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region due to a Ukrainian airstrike
Apartment building collapses in Kherson Region due to Ukrainian airstrike
Governor Vladimir Saldo said that civilians are trapped under the rubble
Ex-Moldovan PM demands end to NATO drills contradicting Chisinau’s neutrality
"Under the constitution, Moldova is a neutral state and is not supposed to participate in conflicts or military operations, or in the drills the bloc conducts," Vasily Tarlev recalled
Two cruise liners to be built in three years, Russian First Deputy PM says
"It is necessary to provide for the transfer of two counterpart series liners to the customer after the lead ship," Denis Manturov added
Russia closing Polish consulate in Kaliningrad as response measure — Foreign Ministry
The ministry explained this step by "the Polish side’s ungrounded and unfriendly actions as it reduced Russia’s consular presence in Poland under an invented pretext"
German comedian to stand trial in Germany over Trump assassination post
According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the trial against Hotz is scheduled to begin on July 23 in the Tiergarten district court
Kiev shifts terror tactics, now directly targeting residents of Energodar — ZNPP
Communications director Yevgeniya Yashina said the administration strongly urges residents to remain vigilant, stay alert, and avoid panic
Ukrainian troops were aware that they were targeting civilians in Alyoski — expert
According to Igor Korotchenko, the fact that the Ukrainian side is using drone to hamper rescuers from approaching the site to clear the debris and save people trapped under it adds cynicism to the situation
Serbian Interior Ministry reports more arrests in overnight protest rallies
According to official data, 16 individuals have been detained for administrative violations while three others were apprehended on suspicion of committing criminal acts
UN-led world order could come crashing down soon — Lula
The Brazilian leader pointed out that the first fractures in the existing world order began with the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the current conflict in the Gaza Strip presents the clearest evidence of the crisis of the entire international relations system
Only ground operation can finish off Iran’s nuclear program, says ex-NATO chief
James Stavridis pointed out that US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the strikes on Iran's nuclear program in June had "obliterated" the Iranian nuclear program was widely challenged
Single regime of business preference to be in Far East, Arctic — minister
Plans are in place to present its model at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in September
British transport union RMT demands end to military aid to Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph reported that the initiative calls on Labour government ministers to commit to working toward a diplomatic, negotiated, long-term peaceful settlement
Russia to consider UK-France nuclear partnership in military planning — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Moscow cannot ignore the aggregate potential of these two countries as the US closest allies in NATO
Russia may support Iran in rebuilding damaged infrastructure — Iran’s ambassador
"Russia can play a role both in reconstructing the damaged civilian infrastructure and as a mediator to ease tensions, if needed," Kazem Jalali said
Von der Leyen survives confidence vote as dissent surprises Brussels
The European Commission president argued that the EU "needs strength, vision, and the capacity to act"
Press review: Lavrov, Rubio meet again as EU parliament blocks motion on von der Leyen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 11th
US Senate committee approves $500 million in military aid to Kiev through 2028
The relevant provision was included in the draft US defense budget for fiscal year 2026, which was approved by the committee
Moscow regrets that Europe unwilling to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement about the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to be deployed in Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire
Switzerland, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement to rebuild country
Under the broader plan, Kiev is set to receive a total $5.55 billion in financial support from Bern between 2024 and 2036
Rubio says he discussed new approach to Ukrainian settlement with Lavrov
The US secretary of state added that contacts with Russia will continue
Ukraine conference in Rome lacks weight, significance — newspaper
According to the report, the only significant point for Italy and its PM Giorgia Meloni was the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Israel eliminates radical engaged in weapons smuggling into Israel in Lebanon
IDF said that the Israeli military will continue acting to thwart any threats to security of civilians in Israel
Mercenary from Argentina eliminated in Ukraine — La Nación
Emmanuel Vilte was killed by a drone strike on mercenary positions
Kremlin refuses to comment on essence of Russia’s recent proposals to US on Ukraine
"I cannot reveal them to you for obvious reasons," Dmitry Peskov said
Iran’s scientific elite will defend nuclear program — Iran’s ambassador
"Damage to infrastructure would be ineffective because nuclear expertise can’t be destroyed by bombardment and missiles," Kazem Jalali said
European leadership seeks to mobilize continent for war against Russia — Lavrov
"The latest statements and actions coming from Berlin, Paris, and London indicate that the current generation of politicians who have come to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history," the Russian foreign minister said
Lavrov arrives in North Korea for working visit as his plane lands in Wonsan
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, while in Wonsan, the top Russian diplomat will hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui
Romanian lawmaker suggests von der Leyen's no-confidence story not over
According to Diana Sosoaca, a number of EP members representing Romania, who initiated the vote, came under pressure
China supports Serbia in defending its sovereignty on Kosovo issue — Xi
Xi Jinping is on a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8
Russia’s foreign trade surplus falls to $52.6 bln in January-May
Exports during the reporting period decreased by $10.8 bln to $162.1 bln, while imports rose by $1.8 bln to $109.5 bln
Putin approves principles of Russia's national language policy
The document aims to preserve, develop, and support the Russian language, the official languages of Russia’s regions, and other indigenous languages, while also promoting Russian globally
Witkoff wants to lift energy sanctions on Russia — Politico
"That debate is also firing up the administration," the newspaper reported
Russian shipyards to deliver nine cruise ships in two years — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov said that Russian shipyards delivered more than seventy vessels of different types and purpose over the last five years
German chancellor hyping up ‘Russian threat’ — senior Russian MP
Merz earlier called on US President Donald Trump to stay with the Europeans on the Ukrainian problem and signaled to Russian President Vladimir Putin "we will not give up"
Central Bank chief says new growth model should be found, many resources exhausted
"We grew at fairly high rates for two years as free resources were employed," Elvira Nabiullina said
Hamas threatens to start taking Israeli troops in Gaza hostage
According to the recent data from Israel, radicals still hold 20 living hostages and the bodies of 30 captives
Germany plans to purchase additional F-35 fighter jets — media
According to sources, negotiations with Washington are already underway
Dozens of people buried under debris in Alyoshki after Ukraine’s attack — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the building was struck with two air bombs
Moscow, Astana in dialogue on flight of Ukrainian drones — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said the issue is in the spotlight
Lavrov to pay three-day visit to North Korea, arrives in Wonsan
North Korea became the second leg of the tour of the head of Russian diplomacy in Asia
Russian diplomat condemns Ukraine’s attack on residential house in Alyoshki
"This is a vile attack on the bleeding city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, which has been tormented by the Nazis for months," Rodion Miroshnik stated
Russia set to protect its interests in Arctic from other countries' pressure — Kremlin
The French Defense Ministry earlier published its Arctic defense strategy, under which Paris plans to deploy armed forces in the region and strengthen the influence of the EU and NATO
What is known about building collapse following Ukrainian strike in Kherson Region
The Ukrainian armed forces are using drones to prevent response teams from reaching the building collapse site
Annual inflation in Russia reach 9.4% in June
Consumer prices ticked up by 0.2% month on month
Ukrainian troops retreat from Zelyonaya Dolina in DPR under Russian army’s pressure
Kiev has deployed one of the army units that have retreated from Zelyonaya Dolina to Kolodezi where the tactical situation "is also developing unfavorably" for Ukrainian troops, Andrey Marochko added
Lavrov reflects on Rubio meeting, European militarization, provocations targeting DPRK
TASS has compiled key highlights from the Russian foreign minister's statements
Russia's oil exports in June falls by 100,000 bpd, revenues rise by $800 mln — IEA
According to the International Energy Agency, oil production in Russia in June remained generally at the same level – 9.2 million bpd
Western military presence in Ukraine near Russian borders unacceptable — Kremlin
This issue remains extremely important for our country, Dmitry Peskov stated
Zelensky says US arms supplies resume
On June 10, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the supply of American weapons continues under a schedule agreed between the Washington administration and Congress
Trump says he will make ‘major statement’ on Russia on July 14
"I’m disappointed in Russia, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks," US President said
Israeli army decides to send two more battalions to West Bank of Jordan — press service
Throughout the war, continuous situation assessments are being conducted, and accordingly, the necessary order of battle is determined for fulfilling operational missions in various sectors, the report said
Erdogan hails PKK disarmament as major step toward terrorism-free Turkey
The Turkish leader wished for God’s help on the path the country is following "for the sake of our security, our people, and lasting peace in the region"
US’ response to Russia’s proposal to resume direct flights minimal — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov noted that this does not mean that the parties are "putting this issue on the back burner"
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Coalition of willing ready to deploy to Ukraine immediately after ceasefire — Macron
The French president said the plans for assistance to Ukraine were not related to the program of bilateral Franco-British military cooperation
Europe better start mutually respectful dialogue with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the EU has decided to spend tens of billions of euros of taxpayers’ money to support Kiev
Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 5.4% YOY in H1 2025 — regulator
The freight turnover of seaports dropped by 6.7% for the Arctic basin, by 3.2% for the Baltic basin, by 11.9% for the Azov-Black Sea basin, and by 36.7% for the Caspian basin
Kremlin says awaits Trump's important announcement about Russia
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin thoroughly registers all nuances in comments from the US head of state
There have been no reports about the number of those trapped under the rubble and their condition
FBI head wants resignation of attorney general over conflict in Epstein case — portal
According to The Daily Wire, Patel also does not rule out that he will leave his position like his deputy Dan Bongino
Europe injects over 30 bcm of gas into storage ahead of next winter
Currently, Europe’s UGS facilities are 61.23% full, which is 9.32 percentage points below the five-year average for this date and far short of the 79.6% recorded a year earlier
Senior officer of Ukraine's Security Service gunned down in Kiev — former Ukrainian deputy
Ivan Voronich served as a senior operations officer of the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the Special Operations Center since November 2024
US 'sanction moves', future ties with Russia: remarks by deputy foreign minister
TASS has compiled the main statements of Sergey Ryabkov
Yunakovka in Sumy Region moves into gray zone, Ukraine abandons some positions — expert
Andrey Marochko said that several strategic heights in the southwest and southeast of Yunakovka are still under Ukrainian control, which makes it difficult for the Russian army to advance rapidly in this sector of the front
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered six strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week
Lebanon wants peace with Israel but doesn’t seek normalization — president
Joseph Aoun called on Israel to withdraw its troops from five occupied localities in the south of his country to let the Lebanese army complete its deployment on the southern border
Turkey hopes for soonest PKK disarmament — ruling party
According to earlier reports, the first group of PKK militants laid down their arms in the mountains of the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan on Friday
West 'squeezing' Poland to send troops to Ukraine — president
Andrzej Duda emphasized that he did not consider Poland’s participation in a potential NATO stabilization mission in Ukraine necessary
FACTBOX: Casualties in Lipetsk, Tula Regions after overnight drone strike
As a result of the drone strikes, one person was killed and another injured in both Lipetsk and Tula regions
Musk's associates quit DOGE following billionaire's lead — media
According to the report, at least seven programmers have already left DOGE, and three more are planning to depart
Press review: Trump ramps up rhetoric toward Russia as EU eyes Ukraine accession talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 10th
Israel to resume strikes on Iran with renewed vigor if needed — minister
The graduation ceremony is a direct message to the dictator Ali Khamenei, the Jewish state’s defense minister Israel Katz said
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Dnepr in special military operation area
Andrey Belousov was informed on the operational evaluation of new weapons developed by the Kalashnikov Group firearms manufacturer
Top diplomats of China, US meet in positive atmosphere — Chinese MFA
Wang Yi expressed hope that "the US side will see China from an objective, rational and pragmatic perspective, shaping its China policy based on the goals of peaceful co-existence and win-win cooperation"
