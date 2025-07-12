US imposes visa sanctions against Cuban officials — Rubio

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. The Washington administration has imposed visa sanctions on several Cuban officials, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel and two ministers, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

He said the US "is designating key regime leaders under Section 7031(c) for their involvement in gross violations of human rights."

He said the ministers are Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.

The restrictions will apply to their family members, as well as several employees of the judicial authorities and the penitentiary system of the republic. Their names and positions are not given. The US believes they are complicit in "the unjust detention and torture of July 2021 protestors."

The statement reads that the United States is also imposing sanctions on 11 properties in Cuba, which, according to Washington, are associated with its authorities. These include the Torre K Hotel in Havana. The full list of objects is not provided.

As Rubio said, the Washington administration is following President Donald Trump's order to tighten US policy towards Cuba. On June 30, the White House published a memorandum from the American leader, sent to the members of the presidential cabinet. The document, in particular, prescribes putting an end to the use of economic practices that disproportionately benefit the government of Cuba, as well as the armed forces and security services of this state. The memorandum confirms a ban on American citizens making tourist trips to Cuba. Trump's orders provide for support for the economic embargo against Cuba and opposition to measures to lift it at the United Nations and other international forums.

Under the memorandum, the U.S. Treasury and commerce ministers were given 30 days to prepare steps to comply with the president's instructions. The secretary of state was ordered to compile a list of Cuban structures that allegedly receive disproportionate benefits from economic cooperation with the United States. The memorandum also stated that the American government considers not only the political leadership of Cuba, but also trade union leaders, editors-in-chief of state media and their deputies to be sanctioned persons.

U.S. policy towards Cuba

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property on the island, after which it introduced a trade and economic embargo. In December 2014, US President Barack Obama admitted that Washington's previous policy towards Havana was not working, and began moving towards normalizing ties and easing sanctions. Diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States were restored in 2015. The rapprochement between the two countries stopped after Republican Trump came to power in 2017. He tightened the rules for Americans to travel to the republic and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military.

Cuba calls the blockade the main reason for its difficult economic situation and demands that it be lifted. Russia has traditionally supported Cuba in this demand.