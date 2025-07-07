Israel’s position on humanitarian deliveries to Gaza stalls talks with Hamas — agency

DOHA, July 7. /TASS/. The key stumbling block at the Israel-Hamas talks in Doha is Israel’s refusal to ensure unimpeded and safe entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Reuters said, citing Palestinian sources.

According to the sources, Israel and Hamas have held one round of indirect talks on Monday and are expected to continue later in the day.

Hamas and Israel resumed the negotiating process in Doha on July 6 in a bid to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

The Al Arabiya television channel said earlier in the day, citing its sources that the consultations were held in a positive atmosphere, although without breakthroughs.

Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip in mid-March, launching a series of strikes on Hamas targets, effectively ending the ceasefire that had been in effect in the enclave since January 2025. Several rounds of US-, Egypt-, and Qatar-mediated talks failed to produce a new truce. On July 2, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, with efforts to reach a permanent settlement continuing during this period. On July 4, Hamas submitted its positive response to the mediators regarding the Gaza ceasefire proposal.