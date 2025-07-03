Germany wants to strike deal with US by financing Patriots for Kiev — media

BERLIN, July 3. /TASS/. The government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is exploring ways to supply arms and ammunition to Kiev and is seeking a secret deal with Washington on weapons for Ukraine, Bild reported citing sources.

The US decision to suspend deliveries of various weapons to Ukraine has sparked concern in Berlin. German officials view the shortage of Patriot missile systems in Ukraine as the most critical issue. According to Bild's sources, Germany is awaiting Pentagon approval to transfer two Patriot systems to Kiev, with Germany covering the costs.

The US has been reviewing this request for several weeks. Kiev previously attempted to purchase Patriot systems directly from the US but was unsuccessful, leading Ukrainian authorities to appeal to Germany for help. However, Berlin acknowledges the possibility that the Trump administration may reject the request.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the German government discussed the US arms suspension and concluded that compensating for the loss of US weapons supplies will not be possible.

Earlier, the New York Times newspaper reported that the United States would suspend deliveries of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it summoned US Charge d’Affaires John Ginkel to discuss the situation with halted supplies.