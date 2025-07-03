Qatar ready to assist in resolving conflict between Russia, Ukraine — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Qatar is ready to assist in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine counting on diplomacy, Ambassador of Qatar to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani told TASS.

"The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is a serious crisis, and it is extremely important to achieve its diplomatic settlement. We hope that peace will be achieved through negotiations and diplomacy. The State of Qatar is always ready to assist in resolving any political disputes or military conflicts between states," he noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the two countries have special relations.

"The State of Qatar is committed to ensuring peace and security throughout the world, including in the Middle East, a region of great importance," the ambassador noted.

"The State of Qatar, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, is very interested in the peaceful resolution of conflicts. His Highness the Emir has repeatedly stressed that diplomacy is the best way to resolve any disputes, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he added.