China urges US to lift sanctions against Cuba amid Washington's hardline turn — MFA

BEIJING, July 2. /TASS/. China calls on the United States to immediately lift its embargo on Cuba as well as all sanctions against Havana, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said, commenting on Washington’s recent hardline turn in its foreign policy toward Havana.

"China strongly urges the US to terminate its embargo and sanctions against Havana without delay and to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," the spokeswoman noted at a briefing.

She also emphasized that China "uncompromisingly supports Cuba’s national path of development and economy, opposing the US’s indiscriminate unilateral sanctions, levied under the false pretense of ‘defending freedom and democracy.’"

Earlier, US President Donald Trump ordered his administration to tighten Washington’s policies against Havana. On June 30, the White House published a fact sheet stipulating to "end economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, intelligence, or security agencies at the expense of the Cuban people." In addition, Trump ordered to "support the economic embargo of Cuba" and counter "calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination."