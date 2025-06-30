Serbian protesters announce mass blockade of streets ‘until their demands are met’

BELGRADE, June 30. /TASS/. Protesters in Serbia announced on social media that they would begin a total blockade of roads, streets, and intersections in their areas "until their demands are met," including the immediate release of previously detained protesters and the holding of early parliamentary elections.

"After the ultimatum was not met and mass arrests of citizens and students took place yesterday and today, citizens across Serbia decided to block intersections, roads, and streets in their municipalities. Until our demands are met!" the organizers said on social media.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that the police would closely monitor the situation in Belgrade, where participants gathered Sunday evening for new protests against the arrests of students suspected of inciting violence. He also called on citizens not to create situations that could lead to clashes with the police.

Mass protests in Serbia are continuing for the second day and are becoming increasingly large-scale and decentralized. Protesters are blocking key transport hubs in Belgrade and other cities, setting up barricades and tents. They are demanding the release of detainees, the holding of elections, and the dismantling of the tent camp of President Aleksandar Vucic’s supporters outside the parliament building.

On a platform dedicated to the protests and on social media, students reported 24 locations in Belgrade where roads were blocked, as well as rallies in 18 cities across the country. Despite the blockades and transport disruptions, the police are maintaining a restrained position and are not interfering with the protesters' actions.