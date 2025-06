BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. A crowd of protestors clashed with police forces in Belgrade, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The protestors tried to break through police cordons, threw flares and bottles at officers, and ignited firecrackers.

Shortly after, police pushed the crowd from a number of streets in the city center, including the street next to the Serbian parliament, using police batons and tear gas to disperse the protest.