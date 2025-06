MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Serbia will not join anti-Russian sanctions, Prime Minister Duro Macut told TASS in his first interview with foreign media.

"As long as I am prime minister, the Serbian government will not join the sanctions against Russia," he said.

The Balkan country’s former deputy prime minister, Aleksandar Vulin, has said that joining anti-Russian sanctions would have cost the economy 15 billion euros and put the existence of the republic at risk.