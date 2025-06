TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. The US and Israeli strikes caused a serious damage to Iranian nuclear sites, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Now that attacks have been put on pause over the past two days, officials from the Atomic Energy Organization are scrupulously assessing the damage done to our facilities. This damage, it must be said, is serious. Expert discussions are underway," he told IRIB television.