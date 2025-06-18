Trump says he ran out of patience on Iran, wishes luck to Khamenei

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that his patience with Iran has run out and wished good luck to the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reacting to his remarks that Tehran intends to put up strong resistance in the war that was imposed on it.

"It’s already run out. That’s why we are doing what we are doing," he told reporters outside the White House, when asked when his patience with Iran will run out.

Trump reiterated that he gave Tehran 60 days to settle differences over Iran’s nuclear program at a negotiating table. It was "plenty of time," he said.

"And they made a mistake," he added, referring to the Iranian government.

Asked what he would say to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who warned Iran will resist external pressure, Trump said, "I say good luck."

He again essentially demanded that Iran capitulate.

"Two very simple words - they are very simple - unconditional surrender," he said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited.