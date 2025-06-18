Israel says it attacked 40 more military sites in western Iran

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its jets attacked more than 40 military sites in western Iran on Wednesday morning.

According to the IDF, the targets of the strikes included missile depots and other missile-related sites. About 25 fighter jets took part in the attacks.

Also, Israeli overnight airstrikes hit a launcher loaded with Emad ballistic missiles that were ready to ready to be fired toward Israel, the IDF said in a statement.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited.