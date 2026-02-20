Trump to visit China between March 31 and April 2 — Reuters

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s visit to China will take place on March 31 - April 2, Reuters reported citing a White House official.

The White House press service left a TASS request for a comment on the subject unanswered.

The US president recently confirmed plans to visit China this spring, saying that he was looking forward to meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump said his country had very good relations with China and also described his personal relations with the Chinese leader as good.

In all, the leaders of the United States and China are expected to have four personal meetings in 2026: Trump’s planned visit to China, a potential meeting on the US territory, the G20 summit in Miami and Trump’s possible visit to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.