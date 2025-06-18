Israeli general reveals number of facilities impacted in attacks across Iran

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israeli military has attacked 1,100 facilities across Iran since the launch of Operation Rising Lion, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, said.

"By now, we [the IDF] have attacked more than 1,100 various facilities across Iran," he said.

According to him, the IDF has been systematically working according to plan and will continue to do so "until all goals have been achieved."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged attacks again. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit.