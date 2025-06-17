Trump says Israel has full control of Iran's airspace

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that Israel has total control over Iranian skies.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," he wrote on his page on the Truth Social network, but did not elaborate. The United States has repeatedly said it is not aiding Israel's military operation against Iran.

The American leader also noted that the Islamic Republic has large amounts of military equipment. He maintained, however, that it "does not compare" with American-produced arms.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran exchanged blows again. Both states reported deaths and injuries, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.