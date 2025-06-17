Trump unconvinced that Israel needs to topple Iranian government — report

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump currently does not believe that Israel should try to bring down the Iranian government by force, Axios reported, citing sources.

Israel’s leaders contemplate "regime change" in the Islamic Republic, according to the report. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has effectively endorsed the idea in a string of media appearances in the last 48 hours," the news website said.

"But President Trump has remained unconvinced, at least so far," Axios reported, citing US officials. "When the Israel Defense Forces thought they had a window to assassinate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the weekend, Trump opposed it."

A senior US official described the thinking as follows, "It's the Ayatollah you know versus the Ayatollah you don't know."

However, Trump could change his mind in the future, according to the source.

Netanyahu previously said the government in Iran is weak and could be changed fairly quickly. Asked whether the government in Tehran could be ousted as a direct result of Israel's military operation against the country, the prime minister said it was possible.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited.