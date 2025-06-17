IN BRIEF: New arms, blasts: what is known about exchange of strikes between Israel, Iran

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Israel and Iran have continued to exchange long-range missile attacks, each saying they demolished strategically important enemy targets and used cutting-edge weapons and interception systems.

US President Donald Trump said he expects the destruction of Iran's nuclear program without Washington's involvement.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the development of the conflict in the Middle East.

Israel's night strikes

- According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the goal of the attacks on Iran is "to destroy the nuclear program, strip [Iran] of the ability to produce ballistic missiles and eliminate Iran's axis of terror."

- Israel used the Iron Ray laser air defense system to intercept Iranian missiles and drones for the first time in combat conditions, a representative of the Israeli embassy in Moscow told TASS. It is designed to intercept ultra-short-range missiles, as well as mortar and artillery shells with a laser beam. It is assumed that the system can destroy ultra-short-range missiles, mortar and artillery shells, as well as small drones.

- Israel said it had eliminated new chief of Iran’s central headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya (the air defense headquarters) IRGC General Ali Shadmani, "the most senior military commander and the person closest to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei."

- Israel is targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, Deputy Governor of the Isfahan province Akbar Salehi said: "The interception and destruction of the Zionist regime's drone was carried out this morning by the Sevom-e Khordad anti-aircraft missile system of the IRGC Air Force at one of the air defense levels of the Natanz nuclear facility."

Iran's Operation

- Iran attacked Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli military installations with "next-generation weapons" and using hundreds of strike drones, planning to escalate attacks in the coming hours, said Major General Kioumars Heydari, commander of the ground forces of the army of the Islamic Republic.

- Iran has conducted "550 operations using drones and continuously attacked Israeli territory" since the start of the direct conflict, Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

- Bazan Group's oil refineries in Haifa, Israel, stopped working because of a significant damage to the power plant caused by an Iranian missile, the Israeli state television and radio company Kan reported. According to the Ynet portal, three people trapped under the rubble died as a result.

- The Iranian army destroyed a long-range air defense system on Monday with stealth drones, Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

- Iranian missiles hit the headquarters of the Israeli Mossad intelligence service near Tel Aviv, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

The US role

- US President Donald Trump denied working to resolve the Iran-Israel conflict, stressing that French President Emmanuel Macron, who has spread the disinformation, does not have enough knowledge about his affairs: "He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong."

- Trump expects that Iran's nuclear program will be destroyed long before Washington's intervention in the conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X, quoting Trump as saying on board the presidential plane.

- The US administration is considering transferring bunker buster bombs to Israel as a bargaining tool against Iran in negotiations on its nuclear program, the Axios portal reported, citing sources.

- According to the portal, the United States has notified several allies in the Middle East that it does not plan to attack Iran if it does not strike at the Americans.

- Trump instructed his administration to try to hold a meeting with Iranian officials as soon as possible, CNN reported, citing sources. According to their information, Trump is urgently trying to find out whether Iran is serious about resolving the conflict with Israel through diplomatic methods. He also made it clear to his colleagues from the Group of Seven that he expects a meeting between American and Iranian officials this week.

World reaction

- The resolution of the Iran crisis should lead to a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and a settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip, according to a joint statement by the leaders of the Group of Seven countries published by the government of Canada: "Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

- The document demonstrated full support for Israel: "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians."

- British Foreign Minister David Lammy, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barot and European Union Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas, discussing the situation in the Middle East with their Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, expressed regret over the current situation and condolences over the deaths of people from the Israeli attacks, pointing out the importance of using diplomacy to reduce tensions and declaring their readiness to mediate, according to a message posted on his Telegram channel.

- The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries called on Israel to stop attacks on Iran stating "the imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran." The document was signed by the Foreign Ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, Gambia, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, the Comoros, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, the UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey and Chad.

- The strikes that Israel has been carrying out against Iran since June 13 are a violation of the UN Charter and deserve to be condemned, according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries, distributed by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

- The conflict between Israel and Iran is fraught with even greater restrictions on the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine, Spanish newspaper El Pais writes: "Tensions in the Middle East threaten to further limit the supply of Western arms to Ukraine, especially from the United States, which holds Israel as a primary ally."