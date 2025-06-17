Iran uses advanced missile in attack on Israel — Iranian Defense Ministry

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. Iran used on Tuesday a cutting-edge missile, which the Israeli military could not detect before it hit the target, the Iranian Defense Ministry said.

"During today's attack by the armed forces on the Zionist regime a modern missile was used, which, as the Zionists stated, they did not notice at all before it hit," Tasnim news agency quoted the defense ministry as saying.

Earlier, ground forces commander Major General Kioumars Heydari said that Iran attacked Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli military facilities with "advanced weapons" and using hundreds of drone strikes and plans to intensify attacks in the coming hours.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran traded strikes again. Both states reported deaths and injuries, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.