Middle East conflict

Israeli strikes on Iran violate UN charter — Arab, Islamic foreign ministers

In this regard, the ministers affirmed that all countries should respect "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, and the peaceful settlement of disputes"

CAIRO, June 16. /TASS/. The strikes that Israel has been delivering on Iran since June 13, constitute a violation of the UN Charter and deserve condemnation, reads a joint statement by 20 Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, published by the Foreign Ministry of Egypt.

"[The ministers affirm] The categorical rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 13th of June 2025, and any actions that contravene international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," the document reads.

In this regard, the ministers affirmed that all countries should respect "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, and the peaceful settlement of disputes."

The document was signed by the foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, the Gambia, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, the Union of the Comoros, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey and Chad.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.

Middle East conflict
