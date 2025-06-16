Netanyahu sees possibility of power change in Iran

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that the government of Iran is weak and may be overthrown soon, he told reporters.

"Indeed, we can hope that serious changes occur in Iran," he said. "Millions of Iranians see it, and this is not the first case. Today they have hope. They understand that the regime is weaker than they thought."

"No one could foretell the rapid breakup of the Soviet Union. Not many people saw the possibility of Bashar Assad regime’s overthrow just a few days before it happened," Netanyahu continued.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.