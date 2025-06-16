Iran detains 28 people on suspicion of spying for Israel since start of newest escalation

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. A total of 28 people have been detained in Iran on suspicion of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence service since the Iranian-Israeli conflict escalated on June 13, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, over a dozen special operations have been held since June 13.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.