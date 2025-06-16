Houthis support Iran in its standoff with Israel — politburo chief

DOHA, June 16. /TASS/. Houthis of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement support Iran's right to defend itself from Israel's aggressive actions, the head of the movement's Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat said.

"We affirm that Yemen supports Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty and repel aggression," al-Mashat told the Ansar Allah-controlled SABA news agency. "We call on all peace-loving nations to speak out against Zionist aggression before its flames engulf every country."

He further emphasized that no international document grants anyone the right to "unleash his rabid dog on others."

Commenting on Israel’s actions, al-Mashat warned that repeated violations of the UN Charter with impunity risk turning the world into "a jungle where only the strongest survive."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.

On June 15, the Houthis declared they struck targets in Tel Aviv, using hypersonic ballistic missiles. The operation was carried out in coordination with Iran, Ansar Allah noted.