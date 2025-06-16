Israeli airstrikes destroy Iranian missile convoy to Tehran, says IDF

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes against several missile-transporting trucks in Iran, reported the army press service.

According to the IDF, the targeted trucks were allegedly transporting weapons and missile launchers from western Iran toward Tehran while "attempting to evade" Israeli air attacks.

The IDF reported its air force successfully destroyed both the vehicles and their weapon and missile cargo.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.