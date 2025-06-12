US officials have been told Israel ready to launch operation into Iran — CBS

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. US officials have been told that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation into Iran, CBS News reported, citing "multiple sources."

"The US anticipates Iran could retaliate on certain American sites in neighboring Iraq. This is part of the reason the U.S. advised some Americans to leave the region," the TV channel said on its website.

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to meet with Iran for a sixth round of talks on the country's nuclear program in the coming days, according to the publication.

A representative of US military circles told TASS earlier that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had authorized "the voluntary departure" of US military dependents from the Middle East due to security issues. In turn, the Department of State has ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel from Iraq due to heightened regional tensions. Commenting on those steps, US President Donald Trump said that Americans were advised to leave the region "because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens." He also noted that the US did not want Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. "We're not going to allow that," Trump stressed.

In recent weeks, the Washington administration has been concerned that Israel is preparing a strike on Iran despite ongoing negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. Axios reported earlier, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation on June 9 to refrain from any action that could hinder the negotiations.