Syrian authorities deny shelling Israeli territory

CAIRO, June 4. /TASS/. Syria’s new authorities deny any involvement in the recent shelling of the Israeli territory and condemn it, the Syrian foreign ministry said.

"We are still verifying the information about the shelling, which came from Syria and was directed towards Israel. We reaffirm that our country has never presented, and will never present a threat to any country in the Middle East. We strongly condemn Israel’s strike, which targeted the governorate of Dera'a, and view it as a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement, published by Syria’s Al Ekhbariya TV channel.

The Syrian foreign ministry added that the incident was staged by "forces seeking to destabilize the region."

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said they had detected the launch of two projectiles from the territory of Syria, which fell in an unpopulated area in Israel. In response, the Israeli artillery shelled Syria’s southern districts. Shortly after, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed the incident on Syria’s transitional government and its head, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.