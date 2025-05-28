Berlin, Kiev sign deal to make long-range weapons in Ukraine — German Defense Ministry

BERLIN, May 28. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov have signed a deal under which Berlin will finance long-range weapons production in Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov signed an agreement in Berlin on financing production of long-range weapons in Ukraine. Besides, a contract was signed between Ukraine and the German defense industry," the statement said.

This agreement "is also based on Germany's commitment to invest directly in Ukrainian arms production. A significant number of long-range weapons systems should be produced in 2025," the ministry said.

"Germany will also continue to supply ammunition."

Umerov and representatives of the German defense company Diehl signed a contract for the supply of air defense systems and ammunition to Ukraine, the ministry added.

"The total volume of the above-mentioned support services for the Ukrainian armed forces stands at about 5 billion euros. The money will come from the funds already approved by the Bundestag," the German Defense Ministry summed up.

The weapons systems, it said, "will quickly become available to the Ukrainian armed forces - the first of them can be deployed in just a few weeks."

Germany also plans to supply ammunition for various weapons systems, including air defense systems, the defense ministry said.

"In addition, Germany will supply Ukraine with more ground-based weapons systems and small arms," it said.

Germany will finance repairs in Ukraine.

"To this end, the defense enterprises of both countries have agreed to establish a joint venture," the Defense Ministry said.

Germany will finance medical equipment manufactured in Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry stressed.

"Semi-direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry and cooperation between defense companies are the stated goal of the German government for the long-term and sustainable strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability," the ministry concluded.