Vietnam to block Telegram over cybersecurity violations — news agency

HANOI, May 23. /TASS/. Vietnamese authorities have ordered telecommunications operators to block access to the Telegram messaging app for refusing to cooperate in efforts to combat illegal activities conducted through the platform, the Vietnamese telecommunication agency reported, citing the cybersecurity department of the Vietnamese Ministry of Interior.

According to it, 68% of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups in the country contain illegal content. Fraud, drug trade and personal data leaks appear among violations.

Local laws provide that international services are obliged to provide user data upon request and delete the prohibited content. Access may be blocked in case of refusal. Telegram does not meet these requirements, the Ministry of Interior said.