MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Polish opposition Law and Justice party presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki has unequivocally stated that he will not deploy Polish troops to Ukraine, even if instructed to do so by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"In no circumstances will I send Polish soldiers to Ukraine," Nawrocki declared in response to a question from Slawomir Mentzen, a politician from the far-right Confederation party, who finished third in the first round of Poland’s presidential election with 14.8% of the vote. The dialogue between the two politicians was streamed live on Mentzen’s YouTube channel. Nawrocki clarified, "NATO alliance commitments do not compel us to send troops to Ukraine because Ukraine is not a member of NATO. If there were such a request from Donald Trump, I would respond accordingly."

Earlier, Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, revealed that discussions are underway among allies regarding a plan to resolve the conflict. The proposal involves establishing a deterrent force west of the Dnieper River, comprising contingents from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland. However, Warsaw has consistently rejected the idea of deploying military personnel to Ukraine as part of such missions. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that the issue is settled and not open for revision. Despite this, there remains a significant segment of the Polish right-wing that believes Tusk might, under Western pressure, send the military to Ukraine.

The second round of Poland’s presidential elections is scheduled for June 1. The race will feature candidate Rafal Trzaskowski from the Civic Coalition, competing against Nawrocki. According to Polish media, the outcome may ultimately hinge on the votes of Confederation’s supporters.