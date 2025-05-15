MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, has condemned the actions of NATO countries, asserting that their reckless interference in the affairs of other states will ultimately backfire.

In an interview with TASS, he remarked, "As for NATO, we - Serbs - have long perceived it as a militaristic and deeply cynical alliance that meddles in the sovereignty of other nations." He pointed out that NATO bombed Serbia without United Nations approval while simultaneously branding their mission as "The Merciful Angel." Dodik emphasized that such blatant hypocrisy is bound to have repercussions, suggesting that this cynicism will ultimately undermine NATO’s future. "It’s hard to envision how NATO can sustain itself in the long run," he stated.

"Even French President Emmanuel Macron said a few years ago that NATO as an alliance was dead. Europe is forming its own security system, trying to build good relations with both Russia and the United States," Dodik added.