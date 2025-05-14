Trump suggests Iran choose between friendly or unfriendly course of nuclear development

DOHA, May 15. /TASS/. Iran can choose either a friendly or an unfriendly course of nuclear development, but the US hopes that Tehran will choose the first option, said President Donald Trump during a reception in honor of his official visit.

"You're [Qatar] also working with us very closely, with respect to negotiating a deal with Iran. There are only two courses. There are not three or four, or five. There’s two - the friendly and the non-friendly. The non-friendly is a violent course. I don’t want that," Trump said.

"They have to get moving. They have to make that decision. It's their decision, because we want to see Iran do well and thrive and be successful and everybody be happy."

He turned to Qatar for help. " I hope you can help me with the Iran situation, because it’s a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing," Trump said. "We want to do something that’s going to save maybe millions of lives. Because things like that get started and they get out of control. I've seen it over and over again. They go to war and things get out of control, and we're not going to let that happen."

On May 13, Trump said that if Iran "rejects peace," Washington would increase pressure by reducing Iranian oil exports to zero.

The United States and Iran, mediated by Oman, have held four rounds of talks to resolve differences over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. The first of them took place on April 12 in Muscat, the second on April 19 in Rome, the third and fourth on April 26 and May 11 again in the Omani capital.

The Iranian delegation at the consultations is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the American delegation is led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.