US sanctions 3 individuals, 1 company from Iran

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. The US imposed sanctions on three individuals and one entity from Iran over their purported role in the development of nuclear weapons, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Iran continues to substantially expand its nuclear program and carry out dual-use research and development activities applicable to nuclear weapons and nuclear weapons delivery systems," the statement said. "It continues to use front companies and procurement agents to obscure its efforts to acquire dual-use items from foreign suppliers."

Designated for sanctions is a company called Fuya Pars Prospective Technologists, along with three individuals allegedly linked to Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research under the country’s Defense Ministry. The institution is also known by its Persian acronym, SPND.

"The United States’ actions are intended to delay and degrade the ability of SPND to conduct nuclear weapons research and development," the statement said.

The restrictions will freeze any assets that the designated persons and entity have in the US and ban US nationals and companies from doing business with them.