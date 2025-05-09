European leaders going to Kiev for talks — DPA

BERLIN, May 10. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer departed to Kiev, DPA news agency said.

The politicians together with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk plan to meet Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday, the news agency said. They are expected to discuss issues of further support of Ukraine.

European leaders backed the call of US President Donald Trump for a full and unconditional ceasefire in their joint statement, DPA noted. They believe the ceasefire is to "create the space for discussions on fair and solid peace," the news agency informed.