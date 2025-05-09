El-Sisi, Putin urge to stabilize situation in Gaza Strip — Egyptian president’s office

CAIRO, May 10. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip, with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two leaders agreed that the situation in the region should be stabilized, the office of el-Sisi said in a statement following the talks in Moscow.

"Presidents also discussed the recent events at the international and regional level and stressed the importance of stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, especially in the Gaza Strip. Heads of states suggest that the lowering of the escalation degree in the whole region should be addressed," the statement reads.

"It is necessary to finally solve the Palestinian issue through creation an independent State of Palestine within the borders of 1967," the Egyptian president said, adding that "only Palestine’s independence will guarantee a long-term peace in the region.".