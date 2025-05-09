Iran agrees to hold nuclear talks with US in Oman on May 11 — Tasnim

DUBAI, May 9. /TASS/. Iran has agreed to hold the fourth round of talks with the US on the issue of settlement of the crisis around its nuclear program, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Tehran has agreed to hold another round in Oman, the agency said.

The third round of dialogue between the United States and Iran ended on April 26 in Muscat. Along with the high-level political talks, technical consultations of experts were held in the Omani capital to discuss the details of a potential agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.