Hungary expels two Ukrainian spies — minister

The move represents the country’s response to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine that said it arrested two agents of the Hungarian military intelligence service in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST, May 9. /TASS/. Hungary is expelling two Ukrainian intelligence officers who worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The move represents the country’s response to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine that said it arrested two agents of the Hungarian military intelligence service in Ukraine, he said.

"We will not tolerate such actions by Ukraine that discredit Hungary and the Hungarian people. That is why today we expelled from Hungary two spies working under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest," Szijjarto said in a statement broadcast on M1 television.

According to the minister, the decision and the names of the Ukrainian officers who are to leave the country have been communicated to the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest.

"The cabinet will not put up with Kiev's continued slanderous fabrications against our country," Szijjarto stated.

He said Ukraine is taking hostile actions against Hungary to get back at the country for refusing to supply arms and other military assistance to Kiev.

"We Hungarians want peace. We say no to war. We have never supplied and will never supply weapons to Ukraine, and we have not allowed and will not allow Hungary to be dragged into this war," the minister said.

Tags
UkraineHungary
Brazil’s president hits at US tariffs as hurting free trade
"They also harm the sovereignty of free countries," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said

Russian troops strictly observing ceasefire — top brass
The Ukrainian army made four attempts to break through Russia’s state border during the truce, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported

North Korea holds missile-launch drills supervised by leader Kim Jong-un
KCNA stated that "Mobilized in the drill were 600 mm multi-layer rocket system and tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11-Ka"

Putin says almost all trade between Russia and China is carried out in national currencies
The Russian President noted that China ranks first in trade turnover with Russia

Pakistan attacks military bases in Jammu & Kashmir — India’s defense HQ
Border areas have reported explosions

Kiev’s terrorist attacks justify continuation of special military operation
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev has so far "not made a single statement pointing to its readiness to join" the truce proposed by Vladimir Putin

Gazprom meets China halfway, providing gas supplies beyond contract — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that the launch of the Far Eastern pipeline route scheduled for 2027 will increase Russian gas exports by another 10 billion cubic meters

Economic issues are part of Russian-US contacts — Deputy Foreign Minister
Ryabkov clarified that he could not confirm discussions between Russia and the US regarding the possibility of resuming Russian gas deliveries to Europe

Pope Leo XIV formal inauguration will take place on May 18
According to preliminary data, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the Vatican Press Office received more than 4,000 accreditation requests

Press review: Russia may mediate India-Pakistan standoff as Trump eyes defense surge
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 6th

Russian diplomat sees no chance of extending New START unless US overhauls policies
The New START limited the number of intercontinental ballistic and some other missiles and nuclear warheads for Russia and the US

29 foreign leaders to attend Victory Parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the list includes Brazil, Serbia, Slovakia and China

Russia will rely on its unity in both times of war and peace — Putin
Russia honors the memory of all who gave their lives for Victory in the Great Patriotic War

Israel to have presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow — acting envoy
"We are the only non-CIS country that holds a veterans' parade and where the Immortal Regiment passes. So, for us, this is clear-cut," Ben Zvi replied

MCV sales in Russia plummeted by 50% in April 2025
Sales in January-April 2025 declined by 36% to 4,400 units

Venezuela looking at manufacturing Russian cars — top diplomat
According to Yvan Gil Pinto, countries are already negotiating potential industrial cooperation

Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency’s chairperson arrives in Moscow for May 9 celebrations
At the moment, 27 leaders are expected to gather in Moscow to take part in the celebrations

Russia-China relations reach highest level in history — Putin
According to the Russian President, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China are based on the unwavering principles of "equality, mutual assistance and support and unbreakable friendship between our countries and peoples"

Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine

Putin highly commends Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Responding to a relevant question from journalists, the head of state smiled and gave a thumb up sign

Kiev set to disrupt Victory Day celebrations — Russian general
"Since the start of the special military operation, Russia has repeatedly put forward peace initiatives aimed at suspending military operations," Hero of Russia Major General Sergey Lipovoy said

As a serious person, Pope Leo XIV gives hope for dialogue — ex-Russian envoy to Holy See
According to Alexander Avdeyev, US Catholics divide into two camps - supporters of the course pursued by Pope Francis and a very conservative camp of those who always criticized the late pontiff

Indian Navy in Arabian Sea deliver strikes on targets in Pakistan — TV
There have been no further details provided by the broadcaster

Operation Sindoor, strikes exchanged: escalation between India, Pakistan
According to the Indian Defense Ministry, overnight on May 7, the armed forces started Operation Sindoor and delivered strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and the Pakistan-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir union territory

Merz expects 'serious talks' on Ukraine after weekend
According to Mertz, his conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday made him expect the US to increase "pressure on Russia" and believe that "following this weekend there will be a phase during which serious negotiations could take place"

Roscosmos cosmonauts congratulate Russians on Victory Day from orbital outpost
Alexey Zubritsky (a TASS special reporter in space) pointed out that the ISS "is a bright example of how citizens of various countries can together create something truly important and useful for the entire humankind"

Hegseth cancels visit to Israel — report
According to the report, the secretary of defense was expected to travel to Israel on May 12 to meet his local counterpart Israel Katz and the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Romania’s Constitutional Court certifies outcome of first round of presidential election
The court’s decision formally opens the way to campaigning for the next round

US wants to get Russia, Ukraine closer together to achieve peace — JD Vance
"We're not there yet", US Vice President said

Xi Jinping arrives in Kremlin for talks with Putin
Xi’s visit to Russia is timed to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War

Russia wants its national interests to be taken into account at talks on Ukraine — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on the words of US Vice President J.D. Vance that Russia "is asking for too much" in the negotiation process

Importance of UN is now growing again — Putin
The Russian leader underscored the necessity of bolstering the UN’s central role in international affairs

US, Europe to work jointly to resolve Ukrainian conflict and establish peace — Trump
"Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis", US President said

Slovak prime minister arrives in Moscow for V-Day May 9 celebrations
According to the Dennikn portal, Robert Fico's aircraft took a longer southern route, passing over Hungary, Romania, the Black Sea, and Georgia

Foreign ministers of 20 EU countries endorse creation of anti-Russia ‘tribunal’
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxemburg Xavier Bettel said that the structure would sit in Luxemburg

Libya’s Haftar discusses support for stabilization efforts with Shoigu in Moscow
Both Haftar and Shoigu underscored the longstanding historical ties between their nations and stressed the importance of maintaining ongoing coordination

Vietnam Airlines resumes flights between Hanoi and Moscow after a three-year break
The route is served by a modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a frequency of two flights per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from July the frequency is expected to increase to three flights per week, the airline said

Zimbabwe’s President arrives in Russia for May 9 events
The high-ranking guest's plane landed at one of the capital's airports

Putin and Xi Jinping complete talks in expanded format
Representatives of Moscow and Beijing will sign a number of documents on cooperation

Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with a march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square

Much in Ukraine to depend on outcome of ceasefire — Kremlin aide
Russia has ceased all hostilities for the duration of the truce announced by President Vladimir Putin in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8

Trump says no meeting scheduled with Putin in Saudi Arabia
According to the US President, sides are "having very good conversations"

Russian Ambassador to UK calls London’s new sanctions against Moscow powerless
Kelin added that London deliberately selects "symbolic dates - aligned with a general summit, a general gathering of Western countries, or now May 9"

Putin, Xi Jinping adopt statement on further strengthening of Russia-China relations
The document was prepared to honor the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, the victory in the war of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression, and the anniversary of the United Nations

China supports Russia’s efforts to ensure security, stability, development — statement
Russia reaffirms its commitment to the One China principle, opposes Taiwan's independence in any form

Russia to ban import, transit of fish products from several EU enterprises from May 12
According to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, the ban applies to two enterprises from Estonia, two from Denmark, and one from France

Russia, US only beginning work to overcome differences — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "it’s too early to talk about any specific results"

Alrosa mines largest gem-quality diamond in Russian history
An amber-colored crystal weighing 468.30 carats and measuring 56x54x22 millimeters was found in Yakutia

EU transfers 1 billion euros to Ukraine from profits raised from seized Russian assets
European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis noted that under the 45 bln euros G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration initiative, Ukraine has already received 6 billion euros this year

Kellogg’s remarks about Putin obstructing ceasefire raise eyebrows — diplomat
In Maria Zakharova words, Russia has never opposed the idea of a ceasefire

Kiev wants to swap Kursk Region residents for detained Ukrainians — ombudswoman
According to Tatyana Moskalkova, she considers Kiev's detention of civilians a flagrant violation not only of international norms and rules, but also of norms of morality and ethics

Putin certain about Russia-Vatican dialogue based on Christian values — Kremlin
The Russian president extended his best wishes to Pope Leo XIV, expressing hope for his success in fulfilling the "high mission entrusted to him," along with wishes for good health and well-being

NATO’s attempts to expand in Asia harmful to peace in region — Russian-Chinese statement
The two nations also deem unacceptable the formation of anti-Russian and anti-Chinese military alliances that include nuclear elements, the deployment of nuclear weapons under the pretext of "extended deterrence," and the placement of missile defense systems and ground-based medium-and short-range missiles that threaten strategic stabilit

All of Russia supports the participants of special military operation — Putin
Russia has been and will remain an unyielding barrier to the proponents of Nazism, Russophobia, and antisemitism, Putin said

Putin, Xi begin face-to-face conversation in private
Topics on the agenda include the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the prospects for restoring Russian-American relations

Ukrainians living aboard must return home to register with military recruitment office
General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft-age men cannot evade military service

Putin speaks with North Korean military officers following Red Square parade
On April 26, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, praised the role of servicemen from North Korea in the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces

Peoples of Russia and China defended peace in World War II — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that he was very pleased to visit Russia at Putin's invitation in the context of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Chinese people's victory in the war against the Japanese invaders

US starts mass production of advanced thermonuclear bombs — Department of Energy
The decision to produce B61-13 warheads was made in 2023 by the previous US administration led by Joe Biden

Kiev plans to stage provocations in Donetsk People’s Republic, expert says
Marochko added that service members from Ukraine’s psychological and information warfare centers were also active in the area

Russian MFA lambasts EU over moves that hinder leaders from attending Victory Day events
Maria Zakharova said the refusal of Lithuania and Latvia to allow the plane carrying Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to fly through their airspace represents "another egregious case" of that practice

Venezuela has plans to join BRICS group, top diplomat says
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro arrived in Moscow on May 7

Peskov calls Vucic, Fico visit to Moscow act of heroism
"A genuine act of heroism, because to so decisively demonstrate sovereign will in paying tribute to the memory of Victory Day, despite the blatant and frenzied pressure, is certainly worthy of the highest praise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Military parades have been held on Moscow’s Red Square since 1995 accompanied by the passage of heavy military hardware since 2008

President of the Republic of Srpska arrives in Moscow to participate in events on May 9
Earlier, Kallas announced that Brussels requires candidate countries to join the community not to travel to Moscow on May 9

Turkish Airlines to resume all its flights between Turkey and Russia from May 9
"The Transport Ministry, the Federal Air Transport Agency and Turkish Airlines have agreed to resume the full flight program between Turkey and Russia from Friday, May 9. Turkish Airlines is working on the possibility of adding more flights to its schedule for May 9," the statement said

Maduro believes BRICS is the future — Venezuelan foreign minister
Earlier, Gil Pinto had emphasized that Venezuela remains committed to joining BRICS and will continue to pursue full membership in the group

Houthis say they attacked US aircraft carrier Harry Truman before truce with US
According to the spokesman, the Houthi attack made an American F-18 fighter jet crash

Responsibility for history, common interests: Russian-Chinese talks highlights
Russia and the People's Republic of China consider their common mission to be the responsibility for preserving the historical memory of World War II, as well as maintaining global strategic stability

China’s trade with Russia drops by 7.5% in January-April to $71.12 billion
Import of Russian goods to China dropped by 9.1%

Foreign leaders were treated to sturgeon dumplings, borscht desserts at Kremlin banquet
The banquet was attended by leaders from approximately thirty countries and other distinguished guests

Putin, foreign leaders lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier at Kremlin wall
Before that, Putin as the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces reviewed the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War

Russian forces liberate settlement of Troitskoye in DPR before start of ceasefire
In addition, they hit the troops of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a marine brigade and a National Guard brigade

Russia welcomes production of Chinese cars on its territory — Putin
Russia is also ready to expand the range of agricultural exports to the Chinese market, the Russian President added

Kiev is the only obstacle to ceasefire — Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman
Earlier, Kellogg alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attitude is the only obstacle to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Estonia bans Slovak prime minister’s plane from flying in its airspace
As a result, Robert Fico will not arrive in Moscow in time to attend events planned for the evening of May 8

Hungarian PM’s office rules out his trip to Moscow for 80th anniversary of Victory
Gergely Gulyas was commenting on the decision of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to go to the Russian capital to celebrate the anniversary of Victory at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin

RUSADA reports 34 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations over past month
The agency reported earlier that RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 282 and 242 cases of violations by national athletes over the ‘availability for testing’ rule in 2024 and 2023 respectively

Many world leaders traveled to Moscow for Victory Day defying pressure, Kremlin says
According to the Dennik news website, the Slovak prime minister's plane flew to Moscow on a longer, southern route because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania denied the plane access to their airspace

Guinea-Bissau President arrives in Moscow to participate in May 9 celebrations
At the moment, 27 leaders are expected to arrive in Moscow to participate in the festivities in Moscow

Russia recognizes that Taiwan is integral part of PRC
Russia firmly opposes any form of Taiwanese independence and steadfastly supports China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the goal of national unification

Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th

Moscow won’t react to EU plans to set up tribunal against Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Reuters earlier reported that ministers from almost 20 European nations backed setting up a tribunal under the auspices of the Council of Europe to "prosecute" senior Russian officials

Republika Srpska to count on Russia’s support in protecting its interests — Dodik
The President of Republika Srpska has arrived in Moscow to participate in the ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, having called his visit a great honor

Russia, China suffered greatest losses in WWII — Putin
The Russian President added that Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s current visit to Russia was timed to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War

Putin emphasizes crucial importance of solidarity in pursuing common goals
Such solidarity and courage in achieving a shared goal, he noted, serve as an example of enduring value

Things for Kiev ‘not going so well’ on battlefield — US Vice President Vance
"The Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire", he said

Russia, China believe that Golden Dome program is destabilizing
It envisages the creation of an unconstrained, global and multi-tier missile defense system providing protection against any missile threats, including all types of missiles of adversaries equal or similar in strength

Aliyev to skip Victory Day parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide
Aliyev was among the 29 state leaders expected in Moscow on Victory Day

Trump again says US did more for victory over Nazi Germany than Soviet Union
Earlier in the day, Trump signed a proclamation to declare May 8 Victory Day for World War Two

US Cardinal Prevost elected new pontiff, will be known as Leo XIV
He was chosen on the second day of the conclave

Egyptian President to take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
The media outlet points out that El-Sisi will visit Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia will find a way to supply products in case of EU sanctions against its gas
Earlier, the European Commission unveiled initiatives to fully reject supplies of Russian gas

Trump may announce trade deal with UK on May 8 — newspaper
This will be Washington’s first trade deal after it imposed customs tariffs

Russia, China urge countries to abandon pressure on DPRK
Furthermore, the document underscores the need for concrete measures to de-escalate tensions and eliminate the risks of armed incidents and large-scale military conflicts on the Korean Peninsula

Russia, China condemn use of commercial satellites to interfere in conflicts
Furthermore, Russia and China advocate for the internationalization of this initiative and a political commitment among nations not to be the first to deploy weapons in space

Kremlin aide says Putin, Trump exchanged Victory Day congratulations via aides
Asked what words the leaders used, Yury Ushakov replied, "Warm words, mutual congratulations on the shared holiday, the great holiday"

Egyptian President arrives in Moscow for Victory Day events
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a bilateral meeting with Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on May 9

Venezuelan president highly estimates his meeting with Kadyrov
Caracas "will continue conducting diplomacy of peace, promoting brotherhood and advocating the right of nations to self-determination," Nicolas Maduro underscored

Trump says time for decisions on Ukrainian reconciliation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need to take Russia’s interests into account when addressing the root causes of the crisis

India launches 24 missiles on Pakistan targets, destroying over 70 terrorists — TV
The India-based NDTV television channel reported that real-time monitoring via surveillance drones allowed confirmation of target destruction with minimal civilian casualties
