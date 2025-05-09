Hungary expels two Ukrainian spies — minister

BUDAPEST, May 9. /TASS/. Hungary is expelling two Ukrainian intelligence officers who worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The move represents the country’s response to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine that said it arrested two agents of the Hungarian military intelligence service in Ukraine, he said.

"We will not tolerate such actions by Ukraine that discredit Hungary and the Hungarian people. That is why today we expelled from Hungary two spies working under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest," Szijjarto said in a statement broadcast on M1 television.

According to the minister, the decision and the names of the Ukrainian officers who are to leave the country have been communicated to the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest.

"The cabinet will not put up with Kiev's continued slanderous fabrications against our country," Szijjarto stated.

He said Ukraine is taking hostile actions against Hungary to get back at the country for refusing to supply arms and other military assistance to Kiev.

"We Hungarians want peace. We say no to war. We have never supplied and will never supply weapons to Ukraine, and we have not allowed and will not allow Hungary to be dragged into this war," the minister said.