EU tells Vucic his Victory Day visit to Russia would stymie Serbia’s accession to bloc

BRUSSELS, April 30. /TASS/. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that his trip to Russia for Victory Day celebrations on May 9 would complicate talks for Serbia to join the EU, European Commission Spokesman Guillaume Mercier told reporters in Brussels.

She gave the warning from the European Commission when she visited the country, he said.

"We warned Serbia that a visit to Moscow could complicate the process of negotiations and preparations for EU accession. We expect Serbia to reaffirm its strategic priorities," he said.

He reiterated the European Commission's position that the EU candidate countries allegedly "should not continue relations with Russia as if nothing happened."

Previously, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas issued threats to the leaders of EU member and candidate countries planning to travel to Russia for Victory Day.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described such moves by Brussels as "madness that’s destructive for the EU." They make the bloc, she said, a "laughingstock in the eyes of the whole world." According to the diplomat, these actions only strengthen Russia’s position, as there are people who know about the true role that the Soviet Union played in World War II and the victory over Nazism and fascism.