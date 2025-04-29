China, Russia must strengthen coordination within BRICS — Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING, April 29. /TASS/. China and Russia must work together to strengthen coordination within BRICS and deepen solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Rio de Janeiro.

"The unity and cooperation of BRICS countries are acquiring increasingly important strategic significance," the minister said, as quoted by the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "As two of the founding members of BRICS, China and Russia must reinforce coordination and cooperation within this framework and deepen solidarity and collaboration among developing nations and emerging market economies," he added.

The Chinese diplomat noted that the world is witnessing a "fierce game between unilateral and multilateral orders" and "a struggle between hegemony and forces opposing it". He stressed that China and Russia should strengthen the influence and attractiveness of BRICS, boost the world's development and prosperity, and contribute to building a more just and reasonable system of global governance.