Turkey hopes tensions between Pakistan, India will soon be eased — Erdogan

Turkish President added that Ankara is keeping a close eye on the developments in the region

I9STANBUL, April 28. /TASS/. Turkey hops that Pakistan and India will be able to ease tensions between them as soon a possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We hope for the soonest decrease in tensions between Pakistan and India before the situation gets too serious," he said, adding that Ankara is keeping a close eye on the developments in the region.

On April 22, armed men wearing fatigues opened fire with machine guns in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national, injuring many others. The attackers fled the scene. Indian intelligence services found evidence that the Pakistani secret services were behind the attack by terrorists from the radical group Lashkar-e-Taiba (outlawed in Russia), The Hindustan Times said, citing sources.

Following the attack, India nearly halved its embassy staff in Islamabad, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and closed the key Attari checkpoint on the border with Pakistan. Apart from that, Indian authorities suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and stopped issuing visas to Pakistani nationals.

Middle East conflict
UN OCHA reports looting incidents in Gaza amid food shortages
According to the UN agency, armed individuals reportedly looted a truck in Deir al Balah and a warehouse in Gaza City
Read more
Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day: what is known about presidential decision
The Russian Armed Forces will cease hostilities for humanitarian reasons from 12:00 a.m. on May 8 to 12:00 a.m. on May 11
Read more
Kim sees North Korea’s participation in liberation of Kursk Region as 'sacred mission'
He announced that a memorial to the North Korean soldiers who participated in the operation would soon be established in Pyongyang
Read more
Trump blasts American media, says it fudges public opinion polls
According to a joint survey by ABC television, The Washington Post and the Ipsos sociological service, published on April 27, Trump’s approval rating after 100 days in office is the lowest of any president in the last 80 years
Read more
Former UN Human Rights Council expert says Ukraine has no right to Crimea
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas noted that 'this Russian territory came in 1955 to Ukraine by decision of Khrushchev'
Read more
Macron only wastes his breath by declaring Kiev's readiness for full ceasefire — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that Vladimir Zelensky failed in the two previous ceasefires
Read more
More than 1,100 people injured in explosion at Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee — government
The cause of the explosion was not officially announced
Read more
Special op continues, but Russia ready for talks — Peskov on Trump's remarks
The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the United States continues its efforts "to bring the process to a peaceful track"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman cites previous statement when asked about Kiev not abiding by ceasefire
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11
Read more
Recognition of Crimea, Donbass as part of Russia imperative in settlement — Lavrov
Moscow has made no secret regarding its position on the settlement, the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Kiev unlikely to be able to guarantee that its army will observe ceasefire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the May truce is a gesture of good will on the part of Russia
Read more
Ball in Ukraine talks not in Russia's court, Kiev unwilling to negotiate — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky's regime lacks the political will for peace and is unwilling to abandon the continuation of the war
Read more
Efforts to revive ideas of Hitler's fascism should be criminalized — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, belittling the heroic feat of the Soviet Union in the Second World War is unacceptable because it insults the entire multinational Russian people
Read more
Plans for Ukraine can only be discussed in closed mode — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the media reports on Ukraine settlement were rarely true
Read more
Putin, Trump ‘are masters of their own schedule’ — Lavrov about their potential meeting
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow always is willing to meet with those who are ready for dialogue
Read more
Kiev regime seeking to sow fear, knock Russia off kilter — diplomat
"The Zelensky regime’s criminal strategy is articulated as the desire to destabilize the political situation in Russia, to sow panic and fear among its civilian population," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Russia believes Kiev should also declare truce on May 8-11 — Kremlin
According to the statement, Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example
Read more
Trump demands free passage through Panama, Suez Canals for US ships
US President said that 'those canals would not exist without the United States of America'
Read more
Few Western countries behind all big conflicts of past 300 years — intelligence chief
"The upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is an opportunity to reflect back on history and draw some conclusions," Sergey Naryshkin pointed out
Read more
Amid Russia-US dialogue Kiev stages false flag provocations — Russian MFA
Rodion Miroshnik highlighted that Kiev "actively employs the tactic of staging crimes on its own territory, orchestrating killings and injuries of its own citizens to broadcast graphic scenes of violence to Western audiences, then blaming Russia and its troops"
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio exchange views on Russia-US relations
The top Russian and US diplomats agreed to maintain contact at all levels
Read more
Rada acknowledges Kiev's involvement in terrorist attack against Russian general
A man suspected of carrying out the April 25 terrorist attack was detained the day after the incident
Read more
Putin thanks North Korea for its help in liberating Kursk Region
"We commend the North Korean soldiers’ heroism, their excellent training and dedication displayed while fighting, shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers, defending our Motherland as their own," the Russian president emphasized
Read more
Meetings help Russia, US better understand each other’s position — Lavrov
"The Trump administration is interested in searching for a balance of interest", Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Official views liberation of Kamenka as bridgehead for Russian advancement toward Kupyansk
Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup West had liberated the locality of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Returning Russian POWs paint dark picture of Ukrainian secret prison network
According to Rodion Miroshnik, this network can be described as a territory of unsupervised violence, torture, and forced confessions used both in the interests of the Ukrainian special services, as well as to blackmail families, extort money, and pressure relatives into committing crimes in the interests of the Kiev regime"
Read more
Russian forces have come close to Doroshovka in Kharkov region — expert
The expert added that the Russian army is also fighting seriously near neighboring settlement of Zapadny
Read more
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Read more
Zelensky will have to lift ban on talks with Russia to restart them — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that in his recent interview with CBS, Vladimir Zelensky once again opposed the negotiations
Read more
Kiev after loss of Kursk Region may try to attack elsewhere — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that Kiev's recent actions in the Kursk Region were driven by military objectives, layered with a political dimension
Read more
North Korean fighters helped in Kursk Region because of partnership treaty — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that it showed 'a manifestation of the high, truly allied level' of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang
Read more
US Air Force attacks Yemen’s Saada, killing and injuring dozens — TV
According to the report, the shelling targeted a detention center for migrants from African countries
Read more
Top Russian senator thanks Russian troops for liberating Kursk Region
Valentina Matviyenko noted that the Russian servicemen had completed a very difficult task from the supreme commander-in-chief and had cleared Russian soil from Nazi formations
Read more
Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port blast caused by negligence — Interior Ministry
According to Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, "necessary precautions" were not taken at the port
Read more
EU used Minsk Agreements to buy time, money for Ukraine — Dmitriev
"When somebody lies, it is important to very clearly put forward air-tight arguments," the official said
Read more
Trump slams demands to return Crimea to Ukraine as ‘ridiculous’
US president commented on The New York Times article, in which the authors adhered to pro-Ukrainian rhetoric
Read more
Zelensky asking Trump for weapons at Pope's funeral 'absolute mockery' — lawmaker
"This risks undermining Trump’s peaceful initiatives and may cause more escalation and civilian deaths," Mikhail Sheremet warned
Read more
US strikes on Yemen kill at least eight people — TV
According to the Al Masirah, three residential buildings came under attack; women and children are among those killed
Read more
Russia has no qualms about talking with Western lawmakers — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized the importance of diplomacy
Read more
Kiev attacks LPR due to advance of Russian troops in Svatovo-Kremennaya area — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, "it is the settlements on the front line that are being hit"
Read more
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry joins efforts to extinguish fire at Iranian port
According to the Russian embassy in Tehran, the specialists "quickly got into details of the operational situation, mapped out operations, split into two groups and commenced their work"
Read more
Brussels wants ‘toxic’ von der Leyen to resign — magazine
According to Die Weltwoche, the resignation of the European Commission chief could "unblock many processes" in the EU
Read more
Ukrainian army’s rout in Kursk Region brings defeat of neo-Nazi regime closer — Putin
The Kiev regime’s venture has failed completely and the enemy has suffered huge losses, the Russian President said
Read more
Kremlin awaits Kiev to indicate readiness for resuming direct talks
"We have not seen any action so far," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
US never asked Russia to refuse from strategic partnership with Iran — Lavrov
Touching upon the negotiating process between the United States and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program, the top Russian diplomat noted that Russia welcomes this dialogue
Read more
Trump says Zelensky ready to abandon claims to Crimea
"Nobody brought it up for 12 years, and now they bring it up", US leader added
Read more
Russia calls for international investigation into Ukraine’s crimes against church
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Gornal Monastery is only a part of it
Read more
Conclave to elect new pope to convene on May 7
The date was set at the General Congregation of the College of Cardinals
Read more
Europeans, Zelensky want to use Trump’s peace initiative to make Kiev stronger — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the Russian side has learnt such lessons at least three times
Read more
North Korean soldiers participated in liberation of Sudzhansky district of Kursk Region
On April 26, the Russian army defeated of a group of Ukrainian militants who had invaded the Kursk Region
Read more
Russia’s military chief reports on complete liberation of Kursk Region
The Kiev regime lost more than 76,000 troops in its incursion in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Lavrov, top US diplomat discuss importance of launching talks to achieve peace in Ukraine
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian president Vladimir Putin was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions
Read more
FACTBOX: Southern, western Europe experience massive blackouts
The cause of the blackouts has not yet been identified
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kamenka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
It is too early to talk about the terms of the deal on Ukraine — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that this work cannot be carried out in a public format
Read more
Russia to forever honor feat of North Korean fighters in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader also noted that North Korea's army was "guided by a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradery"
Read more
Rubio recounts Paris meeting on Ukraine held in the spirit of Russia-US talks — Lavrov
During recent contacts with senior US officials, Russia "provided the details of the root causes and genesis of the Ukrainian crisis," and "explained the parameters necessary for its final settlement," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
UN takes note of truce for V-Day anniversary — representative of Secretary General
Stephane Dujarric stressed that the UN position remained principle, consistent and firmly grounded in the UN Charter
Read more
Trump said truth about Crimea’s ownership — Lavrov
"This is a done deal," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Two Russian Emergencies Ministry planes arrive in Iran to help combat port fire
According to the statement, one more plane is expected to arrive
Read more
Kiev tries to hold Chasov Yar for its reputation in Ukraine talks — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian command wil try to hold it "for the next two to three weeks"
Read more
Ukrainian court sentences Yanukovich in absentia to 15 years in prison on new charges
In the same case, the court sentenced in absentia Konstantin Kobzar, the former deputy head of Ukraine’s state bodyguard department and head of the presidential security service, to 10 years of imprisonment
Read more
Ukrainian military fires 36 projectiles at residential areas in DPR in past day
All attacks were reported in the Gorlovka area
Read more
Russian nuclear submarine hits coastal target from distance of over 1,100 km during drills
During the second phase of the drills, the Krasnoyarsk submarine performed a mission to search for a mock enemy submarine, and attacked it with a rocket torpedo
Read more
Top diplomats from BRICS nations to discuss crisis management, summit preparations
The ministers are expected to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached by the group’s leaders and outline further steps to boost strategic partnership
Read more
No offers on sanction lifting from US — Lavrov
Although the United States is obviously interested in doing business together, the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
North Korea helped Russia in special op in full compliance with international law — Putin
The Russian leader also referred to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of June 19, 2024
Read more
Houthis report delivering strikes on USS Harry Truman
US aircraft carrier was attacked in the northern part of the Red Sea
Read more
US, Russia exchange information, including on May truce — Kremlin
Russia announced it will be halting hostilities for humanitarian reasons from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11
Read more
Ukrainians still attack liberated areas in Kursk Region, senior Russian commander says
Commenting on the humanitarian situation in the region’s border areas, Apty Alaudinov recalled that Russian troops had pre-emptively evacuated hundreds of civilians from the combat zone there
Read more
Ukrainian air force reports losing Su-27 fighter jet
According to the report, the incident is being investigated
Read more
Ukrainian defense collapses along entire front line — aide to DPR head
Igor Kimakovsky also emphasized the symbolism of the liberation of the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian units on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Russian troops gain good pace in advance in Sumy Region — Akhmat commander
"The enemy is trying to divert us and halt our advance to Sumy, bringing certain resources to other frontline sectors," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman speaks on liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine talks
Russia continues its special military operation but is ready to start negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Drone attack on Russian city of Bryansk kills civilian, leaves another injured
The attack had damaged civilian infrastructure
Read more
Lavrov says return to issue of single currency for BRICS possible once conditions in place
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that dedollarisation has been one of the defining global economic trends, "which is attributable to the lack of trust towards the Western-led international financial institutions"
Read more
Ukrainian command declares troops missing immediately after deployment — sources
The most widespread problem that relatives of Ukrainian servicemen talk about is the inhuman treatment of subordinates and their relatives
Read more
Russia understands US’ ‘impatience’ about settling Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
When asked whether Russia and the United States will continue dialogue if the potential peace talks with Ukraine fail, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that this question should be addressed to the US administration
Read more
Russia to explain to US that operation of ZNPP cannot be transferred to it — Lavrov
Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Station "is being under monitoring of the IAEA personnel permanently located on the site, and if not for the Ukrainian regular attempts to attack the station and to create a nuclear disaster for Europe and for Ukraine, as well, the safety requirements are fully implemented," the Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
What is known about massive blackout in Spain, Portugal
Power supply problems were also reported from Andorra and French regions bordering Spain
Read more
Putin says friendship between Russia, North Korea tempered on battlefield to expand
On April 26, the Russian Armed Forces "finally defeated the group of Ukrainian militants that invaded the Kursk Region, putting an end to the criminal provocation perpetrated by the Ukrainian authorities in an attempt to seize part of the Russian Federation territory," the Russian president noted
Read more
Trump says Zelensky asked for more weapons at Rome meeting
US president noted that "he's been saying that for three years"
Read more
Number of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukrainian ranks decreases — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian military is suffering huge losses
Read more
Russia to provide military assistance to DPRK if need be under bilateral treaty — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, actions by North Korean units who helped liberate the Kursk Region "showed how effective those troops are"
Read more
Pakistan’s defense chief sees Indian invasion as 'imminent'
Khawaja Asif offered no details on why he believed an incursion was imminent
Read more
Moscow court sanctions arrest of suspect in General Moskalik’s murder
Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has ruled to place Ignat Kuzin in custody for a term of one month
Read more
Spain declares state of emergency after major blackout
By now, Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura have requested government assistance
Read more
Slovak president doesn’t allow country’s citizens to serve in Ukrainian army — agency
The country’s citizens can join a foreign state’s army only when allowed to do so by the president
Read more
Trump ‘pretty sure’ US, Iran to make deal on Tehran’s nuclear program
"That's going to happen", US leader added
Read more
Lavrov holding meeting with Brazilian counterpart — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Brazil earlier in the day to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting due to be held on April 28 and 29
Read more
Russia to continue targeting facilities used by Ukrainian military — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is targeting only civilians facilities in Russia’s territory
Read more
Press review: Russia open to US peace plan and terror attack pits India against Pakistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 28th
Read more
EU puts saving its tarnished reputation above peace in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed to the fact that "instead of facilitating a settlement, the European Union has been seeking to undermine agreements by arguing that there has been little, if any, effort to invite it to contribute to these talks"
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev blasts ‘unacceptable’ attempts to reinterpret UN Charter principles
"We are currently witnessing unacceptable attempts to rethink the key principles of the UN charter, destroy the system that laid the foundations of the post-war world order and became a unique platform for direct and constructive international cooperation," the Russian official said
Read more
Kiev's attempt to open 'new corridor for strikes' blocked — Russian envoy
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 115 Ukrainian drones overnight
Read more
Putin extends deadline for foreigners to legalize their stay in Russia
According to the initial version of the document, the deadline was April 30
Read more
Trump comments on killing of senior Russian army officer
Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff and the Russian Defense Ministry’s negotiator, was killed in a car explosion on Friday morning
Read more
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
Nowadays, any nicknames are "merely ridiculous," the head of state said
Read more
Death toll from explosion at Iranian port up to 40
On Saturday, a powerful explosion occurred on the territory of the Shahid Rajaee port
Read more
Europe still depends on Russian gas, EU energy commissioner says
Dan Jorgensen said that he would soon present a step-by-step road map for Europe to abandon Russian gas
Read more
Lavrov sees belief in Ukraine being only one interested in confidence building as illusion
The top Russian diplomat stressed that Russia had earlier backed US President Donald Trump’s initiative for a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities and compiled with it based on President Vladimir Putin’s order
Read more