Russia's GDP growth will reach sustainable global average by 2027 — Novak

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia's GDP growth rate in 2026 will be comparable to 2025 figures, and by 2027, the economy will reach sustainable growth rates at the global average, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Our growth rates will be at the 2025 level, reaching sustainable growth rates, at the global average, by 2027," he said.

Novak also noted that the government will do everything possible to boost investment growth and further reduce inflation.

According to Novak, the Russian economy is growing three times faster than that of the eurozone, as reflected in GDP growth figures showing a 9.7% increase in Russia over the past three years compared with 3.1% in the eurozone.

"Over nine months, GDP growth amounted to 1%. This corresponds to the forecast trajectory of the Economic Development Ministry. If we look at the three-year period as a whole, growth totals 9.7%. <…> What does 9.7% mean when compared, for example, with the eurozone? Over three years, growth there amounts to just 3.1%, meaning the Russian economy is growing three times faster," the deputy prime minister emphasized.