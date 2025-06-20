Putin states EU’s losses of 200 bln euro due to anti-Russian sanctions

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed by European Union (EU) countries against Russia have led to losses of around 200 bln euro for European states, solely due to their rejection of Russian natural gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our experts have calculated, and not only ours, by the way, Eurostat also provides data, that the Eurozone’s losses from giving up Russian gas amount to roughly 200 bln euro," he said.

The president pointed out that this, among other reasons, provoked a general rise in prices for consumers in European countries.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.