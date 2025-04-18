Republika Srpska leader to come to Moscow's Victory Day parade, defying EU

BELGRADE, April 18. /TASS/. President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) plans to visit Moscow for the celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism regardless, and he doesn't care what top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas says about that.

"I will once again visit Moscow on May 9, no matter what Kaja Kallas says," Dodik pointed out in an interview with the Glas Srpske newspaper.

Earlier, the Republika Srpska leader said that he was not afraid of being sanctioned by the EU over his attending Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9. Dodik added that he saw Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations as "a great honor."

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas announced earlier that Brussels had warned the leaders of EU candidate countries against traveling to Moscow on May 9. She also emphasized that as many European leaders as possible should visit Kiev that day.

One of the conditions for EU membership is for candidate countries to bring their foreign policy fully in line with the European Union’s, even though they cannot influence related decision making.

Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted EU candidate status in late 2022.