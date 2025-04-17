MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Global South should abandon the passive policy of non-alignment and proactively promote multilateral solutions through associations like BRICS, the African Union, and ASEAN, Indonesian geopolitics expert Fasyeh Hamid told TASS.

"Resolving conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis requires comprehensive diplomacy within the UN, not bilateral NATO deals. The first step is to reform the UN Security Council and make India a permanent member to balance Western dominance with veto power and mediate normalization of Russia-US relations," said the expert from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

Countries of the Global South should use their strategic neutrality to create an alternative system of stability, Hamid noted. "BRICS can serve as a platform to rebuild trust, especially in the era of [US President Donald] Trump's return. Gradual initiatives are needed: from humanitarian missions to prisoner exchanges mediated by the Gulf states," he believes.

The expert also criticized NATO's "no negotiations with enemies" rhetoric, which is based on simplistic parallels to the 1938 Munich Agreement.

"What lasting peace requires is equal dialogue rather than the dominance of one bloc. The Global South must take the forefront in this process through its participation in BRICS, the African Union and ASEAN. Not for confrontation but for solidarity," Hamid concluded.