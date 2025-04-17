Qatar interested in deepening cooperation with Russia in key sectors — minister

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Doha is interested in deepening cooperation with Moscow in key sectors of the economy, Qatar’s minister of commerce and economy Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani said as he greeted participants of a Russia-Qatar business forum.

"We are focused on deepening cooperation [with Russia] in key sectors," he said. "Today we are translating agreement into deeds," the minister added.

Russia and Qatar are connected "not only by economic ties," but also by an "overall vision" based on diplomacy and trust principles, he noted.