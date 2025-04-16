Chinese Foreign Ministry blames US for current trade war

BEIJING, April 16. /TASS/. Washington bears responsibility for the ongoing tariff war, while China’s retaliatory steps are a necessary reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a briefing.

His remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump’s statement that the "ball is in China’s court" in the trade standoff between Beijing and Washington, as well as his plan to introduce tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese goods.

"It was the United States who initiated the current trade war. China has adopted measures to defend its legitimate interests and uphold international justice," Lin said, stressing that although China "does not seek a trade or tariff war, it is not afraid of one either."

The White House has yet to provide specifics on the timing or details of its planned escalation of trade restrictions.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump declared new import taxes on products from 185 countries and regions, excluding Russia. A universal 10% levy came into force on April 5, while higher individual tariffs began on April 9. However, on that date, Trump also announced a 90-day suspension of additional reciprocal duties for select countries and regions. The White House said the delay was tied to ongoing trade talks, though the general 10% tariff would stay in effect.

Trump’s announcement coincided with a tariff hike on Chinese products to 125%. Combined with an earlier 20% duty imposed over alleged inaction by Canada, China, and Mexico on fentanyl trafficking, the total rate on Chinese imports has reached 145%.